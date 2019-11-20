State Non-Public IV semifinal
St. Augustine Prep (5) at St. Peter’s Prep (1)
7 p.m. Friday
St. Augustine Prep beat a North Jersey parochial power in Seton Hall Prep last Saturday.
The Hermits reward was a meeting with another North Jersey power.
St. Peter’s Prep (9-1) is considered the state’s top team.
St. Augustine has won six straight and is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
Junior wide receiver Carnell Davis gives the Hermits a big-play capability they haven’t had in the past. Davis, who has 23 NCAA Division I scholarship offers, has 15 catches for 360 yards and five touchdowns. St. Augustine sophomore transfer running back Kanye Udoh has carried 115 times for 736 yards in six games since becoming eligible.
Senior defensive lineman and Texas A.M. recruit Isaiah Raikes and junior linebacker Angelo Vokolos lead the St. Augustine defense.
St. Peter’s features numerous standouts. Senior quarterback Tahj Bullock has thrown for 1,924 yards and 23 touchdowns. Jelani Mason has caught 41 passes for 696 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior linebacker and Ohio State recruit Cody Simon has made 69 tackles and intercepted four passes.
The winner of St. Augustine/St. Peter’s Prep advances to the state final against the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between Don Bosco Prep and St. Joseph Montvale.
