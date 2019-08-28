St. Augustine Prep at State College, Pa.
6 p.m. Friday
St. Augustine finished 7-4 last season and is ranked No. 2 in The Press Preseason Elite 11. Hermits running back and defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes is headed to Texas A.M. Sophomore standout Nasir Hill ran for 894 yards as a freshman.
These teams met last year with State College winning 19-7.
State College is one of the top teams in Central Pennsylvania. The Little Lions opened the season last week with a 42-6 win over Mifflin County as quarterback Brady Dorner threw for 165 yaards and a touchdown and running back Dresyn Green gained 115 yards and scored twice.