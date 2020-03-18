8. Ed Charlton, 2011, St. Augustine

Charlton led the Hermits to the 2011 state Non-Public A title.

He batted .465 with nine home runs and 39 RBIs this season as a senior. Charlton played at NJIT and in the Cincinnatti Red organization.

The Hermits finished 27-4 and beat Pope John XXIII 8-7 to win the state Non-Public A title. Ed Charlton went 5-0 on the mound and batted .465 for the Hermits.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments