St. Augustine Prep boys basketball 2016

St. Augustine Prep's Justyn Mutts #22, right drives to the basket against Atlantic City's Ray Bethea, Jr. #4, left during first half of CAL boys championship basketball game at Stockton University in Galloway Township, NJ. Saturday, Feb, 27 2016. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

Sa’eed Nelson and Justyn Mutts led the Hermits to the state Non-Public A championship, beating Bishop Ahr (74-35), Union Catholic (65-52), CBA (85-52), St. Joseph Metchuen (69-67) and Don Bosco Prep (83-50) in the state tournament.

