St. Augustine Prep boys soccer 2010

St. Aug 4 Connor Hurff. Monday November 8 2010 St. Augustine Prep hosts Notre Dame in a Non Public A boys soccer semifinal. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

The Hermits won the South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament and state Non-Public A championship. Connor Hurff led St. Augustine with 25 goals.

