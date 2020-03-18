calswm

St. Augustine's Christian Sprang place first in boys 200 Meter Freestyle at The Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swimming Championships at Atlantic City High School Wednesday, Feb 9, 2005.. { The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea }

One of the best teams in state history, the Hermits won the state Non-Public A title. Christian Sprang, Owen Black, Blake Trabuchi-Downey and Michael Joyce led the Hermits. Joyce swam at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic trials.

