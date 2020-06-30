Nicholas Wexler Albinson
Lawrence Alan Babenko
Alan Bao
Kyle Anthony Bartleson
Joseph Philo Bartolozzi
Michael Bartuccio Jr.
Cole Ashton Bennett
Chandler Craig Bird
Evan Andrew Brestle
Dylan J. Broomell
Casey Lawrence Burhanna
David Philip Burr
Connor James Callahan
Timothy Joseph Capalbo
Mason Nicholas Carmolingo
George Wilson Carpenter
Connor Joseph Carlin
Christian Trent Carson
Brady Alexander Chase
Anthony Thomas Chelednik Jr.
Spencer Thomas Chidley
Jacob Baird Cobb
Sean Edward Cottrell
Vincent Michael Cordasco
Luca Covino
Justin Kenneth Crawford
Anthony Salvatore Cristelli
Brandon A. Cross
Robert Joseph Cuff
Michael Borges Da Costa
Chase William Davis
Steven James DelleMonache
Matthew Joseph DeLong
Tyler D. DeMara
Michael T. DeRuchie
Joshua F. Diggons
Evan Gregory Doliszny
Samuel Patrick Donio
Harrison Joseph Dumas
Jayson M. Duquette
Frank T. Edwardi
Bryce Michael Eimer
Kevin Patrick Field
Thomas John Figurelli
Christian Bruce Fiordaliso
Ryan Joseph Flaherty
Angelo Gage Fodera
Kevin Michael Foreman
Brian Todd Furey
Joshua Ryan Furlong
Matthew Stephen Gandy
John George Geaneotes
George H. Genzel III
Bennett Chase Gerstenbacher
Quintin Samuel Lenard Gormley
Anthony Christian Gurcsik
Adam Paul Heston
Ethan Maxwell Hickson
Logan Michael Hone
Alexander Robert Hunt
Ethan Todd Infranco
Paul Joseph Infranco
Logan Michael Jaep
Timothy John Jalowitz
Aidan Thomas Jarrett
Ziyon N. Kendrick
Evan Michael Kim
Richard W. King Jr.
Owen Kitch
Nakul Kumaresan
Augustine Manh-Hung Lam
Alek Tyler Lape
Darren Patrick Lavin Jr.
Nicholas Anthony Leo
Kenneth Daniel Levari IV
Mason A. Lewis
Anthony Libero
Tyler Jonathan Lunt
Addison Eli Malady
Sahibjoit Singh Mander
Alec Manzer
Joseph Anthony Maressa III
Orlando Luis Martinez
Christopher Matarazzo
Antonio José Matos
Nicholas Alexander McCall
Jack Michael McCoy
Shawn Andrew McDermott
Seamus Edward Leo McDonough
Dylan Christopher McNally
Christopher Brian Medolla
Luke Philip Menet
John Liam Miner
Alex Michael Mulloy
Andrue Joseph Nicholas
Peter James O’Donnell
Chet Joseph Ottinger
Hayden James Peterson
Cole Michael Powers
Dominick Michael Pruna
Jackson Dean Putney
Isaiah Jessai Raikes
Robert C. Ready
Albert Jacob Rehmann IV
Robert Charles Reynolds
William Thomas Reynolds
Mark William Ritchie
Philip Karl Ritchie
Robert James Ritchie
Jace Patrick Rodriguez
Connor A. Schiela
Joseph Michael Serafine
Adam Michael Smith
Gavin Louis Smith
Nicholas A. Stanchina
Andrew Robert Stasuk
Brayden P. Steere
Robert John Stefanelli
William Andersen Stub
Dante Anthony Tedesco
Peter N. Thompson Jr.
Christopher J. VandenBerg
Douglas W. Wagner II
Brendan J. Wescott
Andrew Joseph Whiteman
Colin Thomas Wingate
Kevin Witkoski
Uchechi Princewell Wokocha
Patrick Evan York
Zachary Taylor York
Sajan Rhea Young
Avery John Zurawski
