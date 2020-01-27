Junior forward Matt Delaney scored 26 to led the Hermits to the win in this Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
St. Augustine (12-3) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson added 19 for the Hermits.
Sophomore guard Carlos Lopez led EHT with 20.
EHT 8 17 20 12 – 57
St. Augustine 18 24 16 18 – 76
SA – Delaney 26, Rooney 2, Palek 2, Jackson 19, Leo 5, Wescott 3, Gormley 6, Collott 2, Horner 9, Ernest 2
EHT – Glenn 5, J. Germann 11, Rando 3, Lopez 20, Dodd 15
