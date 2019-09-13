Connor Kennedy had a 50-yard touchdown catch and a 58-yard punt return touchdown for Lenape. Xavier Coleman had an 84-yard rushing touchdown.
Austin Leyman threw a 54-yard touchdown to Nasir Hill for St. Augustine.
St. Augustine 0 7 0 0 — 7
Lenape 0 7 13 0 — 20
SECOND QUARTER
L — Long 50 pass Kennedy (kick good)
S — Leyman 54 pass Hill (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
L — Coleman 84 run (kick good)
L — Kennedy 58 punt return (kick fail)
Records— L 2-0, S 0-2.
