The Hermits (13-0) have dominated the CAL tennis this spring. The CAL Tournament was an all-St. Augustine affair as Phil Ritchie won the CAL singles title and Casey Burhanna and Conor Franz won the doubles championship. Ritchie and the doubles team defeated teammates in the final.
2. St. Augustine Prep tennis
