St. Augustine Prep 77, Trenton Central 45
St. Augustine scored the game’s first 10 points and never looked back in this Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend .
Sophomore guard scored Elmarko Jackson scored 18 points and had five assists for the Hermits. Jackson sank 7 of 8 shots, including a pair of first-half, high-flying dunks.
Matt Delaney and Nick Leo each scored 13 for the Hermits. St. Augustine (1-0) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Preston Carter sank 6 of 13 3-point attempts to lead Trenton with 19.
Trenton Central 5 11 12 17 – 45
St. Augustine 21 24 16 16 - 77
TC – Bridgett 7, Moore 4, Carter 19, Balkcom 6, Wardy 2, Hutson 7
SA – Foreman 5, Palek 5, Jackson 18, Horner 7, Delaney 13, Rooney 4, Leo 13, Westcott 2, Gormley 2, Collot 4, Ernest 4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.