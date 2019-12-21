St. Augustine Prep 77, Trenton Central 45

St. Augustine scored the game’s first 10 points and never looked back in this Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend .

Sophomore guard scored Elmarko Jackson scored 18 points and had five assists for the Hermits. Jackson sank 7 of 8 shots, including a pair of first-half, high-flying dunks.

Matt Delaney and Nick Leo each scored 13 for the Hermits. St. Augustine (1-0) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.

Preston Carter sank 6 of 13 3-point attempts to lead Trenton with 19.

Trenton Central 5 11 12 17 – 45

St. Augustine 21 24 16 16 - 77

TC – Bridgett 7, Moore 4, Carter 19, Balkcom 6, Wardy 2, Hutson 7

SA – Foreman 5, Palek 5, Jackson 18, Horner 7, Delaney 13, Rooney 4, Leo 13, Westcott 2, Gormley 2, Collot 4, Ernest 4

