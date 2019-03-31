Coach: Mike Bylone (228-83, 11 seasons)

Last season’s record: 26-4

2019 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Hermits are the defending state Non-Public A champions and should again be one of the state’s top teams. Senior pitcher Cole Vanderslice was 6-0 with 41 strikeouts in 39 and 2/3 innings last season. Junior second baseman Ken Levari batted .326 last season and is also a standout pitcher. Senior pitcher Jason Hoopes has committed to the University of Virginia, while junior pitcher Robert Ready has committed to East Carolina.

