Coach: Mike Bylone (228-83, 11 seasons)
Last season’s record: 26-4
2019 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: The Hermits are the defending state Non-Public A champions and should again be one of the state’s top teams. Senior pitcher Cole Vanderslice was 6-0 with 41 strikeouts in 39 and 2/3 innings last season. Junior second baseman Ken Levari batted .326 last season and is also a standout pitcher. Senior pitcher Jason Hoopes has committed to the University of Virginia, while junior pitcher Robert Ready has committed to East Carolina.