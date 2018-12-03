The senior was one of the leaders on the Hermits’ stout defense that allowed only 20 goals in 25 games. He played a major role in St. Augustine’s successful season and helped support its continually offensive pressure.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments