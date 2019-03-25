Coach: Ray D’Amico
What to watch: The Hermits, No. 3 in last year’s Elite 11, lost 26 seniors to graduation. D’Amico said that numbers are down, but the Prep has a freshman class of more than 20. Besides freshman/novice boats, St. Augustine runs a varsity eight, second eight, junior eight and possibly a lightweight eight. The leading seniors include Mason Anderson, Dane Crilly, Andrew Autuore, Robert Houck and coxswains Alex Dragovits and Trevor Fawcett.
“We’re rebuilding. There’s a lot of empty seats,” D’Amico said. “We’ll have underclassmen in the varsity eight. There’s a lot of opportunities.”