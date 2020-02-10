Mainland St. Augustine swimming

St. Augustine Prep’s Shane Washart swims his way to victory in the 500-meter freestyle race against Mainland Regional on Friday in Linwood. Below, the Hermits’ Aaron Thompson offers a handshake after winning the 100 breaststroke. Bottom, the Mustangs’ Aaron Thompson wins the 100 breaststroke. A photo gallery from the meet is attached to this story at HSLive.me.

