Coach: Jon Stinson
2018-19 record: 9-1
What to watch: The Prep will have to rebuild somewhat but should still be strong after having won the conference last year with wins over EHT and Mainland (both meets were 89-81). The Hermits' only loss last winter was to Christian Brothers Academy, 106-64 in the state Non-Public A championship meet. The Prep was No. 2 in the final Elite 11.
Top returnees include Wil Carpenter, Shane Washart, Dave Dileonardo and Jack Levari. Chris Medolla and Mason Lewis will strengthen the lineup.
"We graduated a lot of talent, so we'll see how things pan out with the new freshmen and with moving people around," Stinson said. "I think the conference will have some very strong teams."
