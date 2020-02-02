012120_spt_augbb 40

St. Augustine's Matt Delaney, left, is guarded by Holy Spirit's Gavin Gillespie during Monday night's game at St. Augustine on January 20, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

7. St. Augustine Prep (8) 14-3: Beat Atlantic City 61-49 on Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments