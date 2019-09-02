Coach: Steve Rolando (98-43-11)
2018 record: 17-5-3
Group: S.J. Non-Public A
What to watch: The Hermits, who won the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association championship and advanced to the sectional finals in 2018, return 12 seniors this season. Antonio Matos and Kevin Witkoski, both senior midfielder, lead the offense. Owen Kitch, Kyle Bartleson and Casey Burhanna will help lead the defense. Anthony Libero, their returning goaltender, had 13 shutouts last season. Witkoski and Libero were first-team Press All-Stars last season.
“I believe we are going to be an exciting team to watch,” Rolando said. “Our team does possess good chemistry. This valuable attribute along with their willingness to play hard for one another, I believe, will result in a successful winning season.”
