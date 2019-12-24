State Wrestling Tournament Day 2

St. Augustine Prep Mike Mesita wrestles David Szuba, of Brick memorial during the second day of the state high school wrestling tournament, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Friday, March 1, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Coach: Bill Ward (seventh season)

2018-19 record: 16-5

Outlook: This young Hermits team will have no seniors and a total of nine freshmen and sophomores in its starting lineup. Junior Ryan DeFoney (126) is the reigning Region 8 champion at 106, and junior Mike Misita (195) won the region at 182.

