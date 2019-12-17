021319_spt_augbb 10

St. Augustine Prep

Coach: Paul Rodio

Last season’s record: 22-5

2019-20 prediction: Favorite

Key players: Kevin Foreman, 6-1, Sr., G; Quintin Gormley, 6-3, Sr., F; Nick Leo, 6-2, Sr., F; Matt Delaney, 6-7, Jr., F; John Horner, 6-6, Jr., F; Keith Palek, 6-5, Jr., F; Elmarko Jackson, 6-4, So., G.

Outlook: The Hermits are the favorite in the division and should contend for South Jersey Non-Public A and Cape-Atlantic League titles. Delaney is an old fashion post player with the ability to sink 3-pointers. Palek and Horner are both good perimeter shooters. Jackson showed promise as a freshman and is bigger and stronger as a sophomore. Foreman should be one of the league’s top defensive players.

