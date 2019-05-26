2. St. Augustine Prep (5) 22-4
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Ted Bundy possible suspect in '69 parkway murders, author claims
-
'I'm not proud of him': Man charged with urinating on memorial fired from family business
-
Taxpayers likely to lose more than $2M in Formica bakery bankruptcy
-
Kylee Watson says 'family culture' led her to choose Oregon basketball
-
Appellate court rules long-running Borgata Babes case can go to trial
Today's ePaper
-
May 27
-
May 27
-
May 27