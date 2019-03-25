Coach: J.C. Valore
Last season’s record: 12-7
Outlook: The Hermits, who advanced the state Non-Public A semifinals, return a small, but a strong senior class, including senior captains Mikey Vanaman, Mitch McEntee, Brandon Gibson, Danny Bennett and senior midfielder Evan Keane. According to Valore, St. Augustine has a talented supporting group of underclassmen.
"We're excited to get the season underway," Valore said. "With a schedule that is one of the toughest in the state, we aim to use the regular season as a means of gaining the needed experience to make a run in a highly competitive Non-Public A group."