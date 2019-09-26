Texas A&M commit Isaiah Raikes scored the game’s first points in the second quarter, a 2-yard run to put the Hermits, No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, up 7-0.
Shawnee, No. 5 in The Elite 11, tied it up in the third quarter when Matt Wesley hit Nate Summerville for a 16-yard touchdown pass.
St. Augustine attempted a go-ahead field goal with 1:34 left in regulation, but Shawnee got a piece of it.
Shawnee got the ball first in overtime, scoring on a 4-yard run from Jake Barnett to go up 14-7. The Hermits couldn’t score on their possession.
St. Augustine 0 7 0 0 0—0
Shawnee 0 0 7 0 7—0
SECOND QUARTER
SA — Raikes 2 run (Snyder kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
S — Summerville 16 pass from Wesley (Stern kick)
OVERTIME
S—Barnett 4 run (Stern kick)
Records—St. Aug. 1-3, Shanwee (4-0).
