The St. Augustine Prep and Williamstown high school football teams will meet Friday in a game that will go a long way toward determining who is the No. 1 team in South Jersey.
St. Augustine (5-3) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Williamstown (8-0) is ranked No. 1 and will clinch the West Jersey Football League American Division with a win. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at St. Augustine.
St. Augustine has won four straight. Sophomore running back Kanye Udoh is averaging 7.2 yards per carry. Junior wide receiver Carnell Davis is averaging 21.2 yards per catch. Junior linebacker Angelo Vokolos has made 45 tackles, seven for losses.
Defensive end and Michigan recruit Aaron Lewis leads a Williamstown defense that has shutout five opponents and allowed 35 points all the season.
The Williamstown/St. Augustine matchup is one of several meaningful games this weekend.
Hammonton and Pleasantville are in position to clinch WJFL division titles with wins Friday. The playoff fields will be finalized after Saturday’s games. The postseason begins next week.
What follows is a preview of most of this weekend’s games involving teams from Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
West Jersey Football League
Interdivision
Holy Spirit (4-3) at St. Joseph (7-1)
2 p.m. Saturday
This is one of South Jersey’s top rivalries. It began in 2000, and St. Joe holds a 14-6 edge. These teams could meet again in the state Non-Public II playoffs. St. Joe is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. St. Joe fullback/linebacker Ahmad Ross has rushed for 259 yards and made 61 tackles. Spirit relies on the running of E’lijah Gray (741 rushing yards) and Patrick Smith (666 rushing yards).
Bridgeton (1-6) at Delsea Regional (2-5)
7 p.m. Friday
Bridgeton sophomore running back Edward Gravely ran 97 yards in last weeks’ 18-12 loss to Egg Harbor Township. Delsea lost to Cedar Creek 47-12 last Saturday, but the Crusaders because of their tough schedule are still in position to make the Group III playoffs.
Royal Division
Washington Township (3-5) at Hammonton (6-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Hammonton has won five straight and is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. The Blue Devils will clinch the division title with a win. Blue Devils running back Jaiden Abrams has rushed for 1,183 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hammonton quarterback Ryan Barts has rushed for 262 yards and five touchdowns and thrown for 552 yards and six touchdowns. Washington Township has dropped three straight, including a 14-13 loss to Vineland last Saturday.
United Division
Pleasantville (6-1) at Middle Township (4-3)
6 p.m. Friday (98.7 FM)
With a win, Pleasantville will clinch its first outright league title in 42 years. Greyhounds senior linebacker/running back Ernest Howard has rushed for 340 yards and seven touchdowns and made 64 tackles. Middle running back/linebacker Karl Giulian has rushed for 430 yards and made 43 tackles.
Gloucester Catholic (1-6) at Buena Regional (6-2)
6 p.m. Saturday
Buena is a Group I playoff team. Sophomore Sharyon Smithbey ran for 122 yards in two touchdowns in Buena’s 21-14 loss to Pleasantville last week. Gloucester Catholic got its first win of the season with a 27-20 victory over Lower Cape May last Saturday.
Gloucester (3-5) at Lower Cape May (2-5)
7 p.m. Friday
Lower senior running back Jonas Lumbruno has rushed for 706 yards. Lower quarterback Connor Eckel has rushed and passed for a total of 905 yards. Gloucester lost to Middle Township 8-6 last Friday.
Independence Division
Absegami (2-4) at Egg Harbor Township (3-4)
7 p.m. Friday
Absegami has won two straight and needs another victory to boost its Group III playoff hopes. Braves quarterback Ray Weed has thrown for 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns, while receiver Jordan Marcucci has caught 23 passes for 495 yards. EHT has won two straight. EHT junior Chris Decker has rushed for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
National Division
Cumberland Regional (0-7) at Cherry Hill West (3-4)
6 p.m. Friday
Cherry Hill West wide receiver Johnny Ioanucci has caught 37 passes for 508 yards and six touchdowns. Cumberland lost to Pitman 20-14 last Friday.
Classic Division
Maple Shade (5-3) at Wildwood (0-7)
11 a.m. Saturday
Maple Shade quarterback Justin Milligan threw two touchdown passes in a 35-20 win over Riverside last week. Wildwood lost to Robbinsville 28-0 last week.
Constitution Division
Cedar Creek (6-2) at Camden Catholic (1-6)
7 p.m. Friday
Cedar Creek will make the Group II playoffs. The Pirates need a win to stay in contention for the division title. Cedar Creek quarterback Louie Barrios has thrown for 1,866 yards and 25 touchdowns. Wide receivers Manny Reid and JoJo Bermudez each have eight touchdown catches.
Continental Division
Timber Creek (4-3) at Atlantic City (2-6)
6 p.m. Friday
Atlantic City remains in contention for the final Group V playoff spot. Shawn McGraw leads the Vikings rushing offensive. Corey Yeoman sparks the Atlantic City defense. Timber Creek sophomore quarterback Donovan Leary has thrown for 2,085 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Shore Conference
Southern Regional (6-2) at Central Regional (3-4)
7 p.m. Friday
Southern is a Group V playoff team. Rams sophomore Jaiden Roberts has rushed for 1,034 yards and 13 touchdowns. Colby Saxton leads the Southern defense with 34 tackles. Central beat Marlboro 34-21 last week and is still in contention for a Group IV playoff berth.
Lacey Township (6-2) at Toms River East (7-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Both these teams will qualify for the playoffs. Lacey in Group III and Toms River East in Group IV. Lacey sophomore quarterback Noah Brunatti has thrown for 717 yards and seven touchdowns. Toms River East comes off a 47-20 loss to Toms River North.
Pinelands Regional (1-6) at Barnegat (3-4)
7 p.m. Friday
These neighborhood rivals used to play on Thanksgiving. Barnegat leads the series 11-2, including a 31-0 win last season. Barnegat tight end Isaiah Gerena has caught 23 passes for 299 yards. Junior linebacker Connor Harris leads the Pinelands defense.
