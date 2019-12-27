021319_spt_augbb 10

St. Augustine's Matt Delaney, 24, looks to shoot in traffic during Tuesday's game against Millville on February 12, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

St. Augustine Prep 59, Mater Lakes, FLA. 50

Junior forward Matt Delaney scored 27 points to lead the Hermits to victory in this Innisfree Hotels Pensacla Beach Basketball Event matchup in Florida.

Kevin Foreman scored 11 and Elmarko Jackson had nine for the Hermits.

