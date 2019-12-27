Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
St. Augustine Prep 59, Mater Lakes, FLA. 50
Junior forward Matt Delaney scored 27 points to lead the Hermits to victory in this Innisfree Hotels Pensacla Beach Basketball Event matchup in Florida.
Kevin Foreman scored 11 and Elmarko Jackson had nine for the Hermits.
