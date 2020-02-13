012620_spt_staug 10

St. Augustine’s Brock Zurawski, top, wrestles Toms River North’s O’Neil Forbes during Saturday’s meet in Richland on January 25, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

3. St. Augustine Prep wrestling: The Hermits have won eight straight and will host Christian Brothers Academy for the South Jersey Non-Public A title on Friday at 6 p.m.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments