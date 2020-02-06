012620_spt_staug 10

St. Augustine’s Brock Zurawski, top, wrestles Toms River North’s O’Neil Forbes during Saturday’s meet in Richland on January 25, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

1. St. Augustine Prep wrestling: With wins over St. Peter’s Prep, St. Joseph Montvale and Toms River North in the past two weeks, the Hermits are peaking at the right time. St. Augustine is the No. 1 seed in the South Jersey Non-Public A playoffs, which start Monday.

