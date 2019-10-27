St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game

St. Augustine PrepNasir Hill #4 jumps over Holy Spirit's Tommy Finan #2 and Devin Lee #29 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

3. St. Augustine (3) 5-3: Beat Cherokee 20-7

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments