These Hermits were as talented as team in St. Augustine history, beating Middle Township 77-59 in the CAL final. Forward Olu Babalola played at Clemson. Junior point guard Scott Greenman excelled at Princeton. Senior forward Jose Gonzalez was a four-year varsity player. Future NBA player Pops Mensah-Bonsu came off the bench. The Hermits finished 24-3, beating St. Patrick's of Elizabeth, Germantown Academy of Fort Washington, Pa., and Rice of New York in the regular season. St. Augustine lost to St. Anthony in the state Non-Public B final.
