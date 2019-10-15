cedar creek vs. st. augustine football

On November 26th 2015, the Thanksgiving day match up between St.Augustines and Cedar Creek football is underway at St.Augustine Prep in Buena Vista Township. Press Archives.

The Hermits finished 9-1 and dominated their South Jersey competition, allowing just 61 points in their nine wins.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments