St. Augustine VS Ocean City Football

St. Augustine Prep’s Kanye Udoh, #6, runs in the first quarter against Ocean City, , in Richland, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

1. St. Augustine Prep 7-4: Hermits reached the state Non-Public IV semifinals and beat Williamstown.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments