St. Augustine vs Holy Spirit Football

Holy Spirit at Prep football. Oct. 12, 2018, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

St. Augustine Prep

Coach: Pete Lancetta

Last season's record: 7-4

Frst impression: Favorite

Quick look: The Hermits are the only traditional Cape-Atlantic League team in the American Division. St. Augustine should be one of South Jersey's top teams. Isaiah Raikes, 1 6-foot-1, 295-pound defensive lineman and fullback, has verbally committed to Texas A.M. Raikes ran for eight touchdowns and also had eight sacks ast season. Sophomore Nasir Hill rushed for 894 yards last season. Senior lineman/linebacker Bryce Eimer will lead the defense. Chandler Bird, a 6-2, 275-pound senior, is one of the state's top offensive linemen.

