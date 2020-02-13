Marcus Pierce led St. Joe with 22. Sophomore forward Daniel Skillings for 17 for the Wildcats (17-3).
Ethan Dodd led EHT (9-12) with 22.
Egg Harbor Township 7 14 15 23 – 59
St. Joseph 18 12 19 22 – 71
EHT – D. Germann 17, Glenn 2, Walsh 2, Larramore 2, J. Germann 4, Lopez 10, Dodd 22
SJ – Skillings 17, Delva 4, Stafford 16, Prevard 12, Pierce 22
