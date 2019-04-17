St. Joe's vs Buena Softball

St. Joe's Katie Dainton hits a home-run against Buena. April 16, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Freshman catcher Katie Dainton batted ,517 with three home runs and 17 RBIs to spark the Wildcats to an 11-0 start.

