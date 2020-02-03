Freshman Devon Theophile scored all 13 of his points in the second half as the St. Joseph High School boys basketball pulled away in the third and fourth quarters to beat Middle Township 64-44 in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Monday night.
The 6-foot-5 Theophile scored on three conventional 3-point plays in the third quarter. With the win, St. Joe (13-3) took another step toward a clinch a berth in the CAL tournament.
Junior guard Marcus Pierce scored 19 for St. Joe, while sophomore forward Daniel Skillings contributed 14 rebounds and seven rebounds.
Guard T.J. Harris scored 17 for Middle (8-10).
Middle Township 12 11 15 6 – 44
St. Joseph 11 15 21 17 – 64
MT – Sapp 8, Camacho 9, Harris 17, McNeal 4, Marino 6
SJ – Skillings 14, Pierce 19, Theophile 13, Prevard 10. Stafford 5, Byers 2, Urbonas 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.