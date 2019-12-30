Daniel Skillings scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead St. Joseph to a 82-66 win over Egg Harbor Township in this Lou Baselice Showcase game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic on Monday night.
Skillings, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, sank 10 of 15 shots. Marcus Pierce, a 6-2 junior guard, scored 25 for St. Joe, while junior Jordan Stafford contributed 14 points.
Carlos Lopez and DJ Germann each scored 13 for EHT.
St. Joe is 2-1, while EHT falls to 1-3.
EHT 12 19 22 13 – 66
St. Joseph 21 17 24 20 – 82
EHT – Walsh 2, J. Germann 9, Lopez 13, Dodd 12, Colon 6, D. Germann 13, Glenn 6, Laramore 5
SJ – Skillings 26, Prevard 5, Pierce 25, Delva 2, Stafford 14, Byers 2, Theophile 5, Raheem 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.