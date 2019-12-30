Daniel Skillings scored 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead St. Joseph to a 82-66 win over Egg Harbor Township in this Lou Baselice Showcase game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic on Monday night.

Skillings, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, sank 10 of 15 shots. Marcus Pierce, a 6-2 junior guard, scored 25 for St. Joe, while junior Jordan Stafford contributed 14 points.

Carlos Lopez and DJ Germann each scored 13 for EHT.

St. Joe is 2-1, while EHT falls to 1-3.

EHT 12 19 22 13 – 66

St. Joseph 21 17 24 20 – 82

EHT – Walsh 2, J. Germann 9, Lopez 13, Dodd 12, Colon 6, D. Germann 13, Glenn 6, Laramore 5

SJ – Skillings 26, Prevard 5, Pierce 25, Delva 2, Stafford 14, Byers 2, Theophile 5, Raheem 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments