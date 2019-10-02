092919_spt_stjoes

St. Joseph (3-0) at Haddonfield (4-0)

7 p.m. Friday

St. Joe is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11 and is the defending state Non-Public II champion. Haddonfield is the defending South Jersey Group II champion and has won 21 straight, including a 22-15 win over St. Joe last season. St. Joe junior linebacker Tyler Paige has made 31 tackles, five of them for losses. Junior linebacker Tommy Batson leads the Haddonfield defense with 34 tackles.

