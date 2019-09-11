090119_spt_stjoefb_02

St. Joseph (1-0) at Millville (0-1)

6 p.m. Friday

St. Joe is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Junior defensive back and quarterback Jayden Shertel threw two touchdown passes and made 14 tackles in the Wildcats' season-opening 34-20 win over Highland Regional. Millville opened with a 48-0 loss to St. Peter's Prep.

