St. Joseph (4-1) at Vineland (2-3)
2 p.m. Saturday
St. Joe is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Wildcats senior running back Jada Byers is three points away from breaking Kevin Sinclair's Cape-Atlantic League record of 532 career points. Junior linebacker Tyler Paige leads the St. Joe defense with 35 tackles, seven for losses. Vineland beat Trenton 20-12 last Saturday. Fighting Clan quarterback and Virginia Tech recruit Tyreem Powell ran for a score and also threw for a touchdown in the win.
