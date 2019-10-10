Vineland vs Atlantic City football game

Vineland's Tyreem Powell #22 jumps over Atlantic City's Kasauhn Carpenter #3 during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

St. Joseph (4-1) at Vineland (2-3)

2 p.m. Saturday

St. Joe is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. Wildcats senior running back Jada Byers is three points away from breaking Kevin Sinclair's Cape-Atlantic League record of 532 career points. Junior linebacker Tyler Paige leads the St. Joe defense with 35 tackles, seven for losses. Vineland beat Trenton 20-12 last Saturday. Fighting Clan quarterback and Virginia Tech recruit Tyreem Powell ran for a score and also threw for a touchdown in the win.

