Two of the state’s top programs will meet when St. Joseph travels to West Deptford for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
St. Joe (5-1) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, while West Deptford (5-0) is ranked No. 3.
St. Joe has won 20 state championships since the state Non-Public playoffs began in 1993. West Deptford has won seven South Jersey championships.
St. Joe quarterback Jayden Shertel has thrown for 925 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Junior linebacker Ahmad Ross leads the Wildcats defense with 48 tackles. St. Joe running back Jada Byers has 85 career touchdowns. Kevin Sinclair, a 1997 Ocean City graduate, holds the record for a Cape-Atlantic League school with 87 career touchdowns.
Quarterback Aaron Graeber of West Deptford ran for two touchdowns as the Eagles beat rival Haddonfield 28-14 last Friday. West Deptford running back Tyshawn Bookman has run for 597 yards and seven touchdowns.
