St. Joseph (5) at Atlantic City (4)
6:30 p.m.
Tournament history: St. Joe is seeking its first tournament win in its seventh appearance. Atlantic City won the tournament in 2012 and 2013 and is 14-5 in tournament games:
Inside the game: Atlantic City beat St. Joe 61-44 on opening night. St. Joe (19-4) features some of South Jersey’s top underclassmen in junior guard Marcus Pierce (20.2 ppg) and sophomore forward Daniel Skillings (19.4) ppg). Senior forward Stephen Byard leads Atlantic City. Vikings senior forward Teriq Chapman has sank seven 3-pointers in Atlantic City’s last two games.
