St. Joseph football 2011

St. Joseph's #15 Kaiwan Lewis, left runs from a touch down past Hammonton's #72 Bob Sparta, right during the first half of football game at St. Joseph High School Saturday, Nov 26, 2011.

The Wildcats are one of the most dominant defensive teams in South Jersey history. They finished 10-0, won the state Non-Public I title and allowed just 19 points all seasons.

