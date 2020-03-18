St. Joseph football 2005

St. Joe's running back Jack Corcoran (7) runs up thee middle against Absegami during the first half of season opener of High School football at Saint Joseph Wildcats High School Saturday, Sept 10, 2005. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )

The Wildcats finished 11-0 and won the state Non-Public II title. They had five shutouts and allowed more than 14 points in a game just once. St. Joe running back Jack Corcoran scored 28 touchdowns, and quarterback Ryan Simone threw 17 touchdown passes.

