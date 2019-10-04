Jayden Shertel was 5 of 10 passing in the first half with 232 yards and two touchdowns. He had touchdown passes of 91 and 89 yards to Jada Byers and Tyrell Russell, respectively. Byers also had touchdown runs of 32 and 13 yards.

St. Joseph snapped Haddonfield’s 21-game win streak.

For Haddonfield, Tommy Batson scored a 71-yard touchdown on a screen pass from Jack Narducci.

St. Joseph 7 17 13 6—43

Haddonfield 0 8 0 0—8

FIRST QUARTER

S — Byers 91 pass from Shertel (kick good)

SECOND QUARTER

S — Russell 89 pass from Shertel (kick good)

S — Mercado 10 pass from Prevard (kick good)

S — DelGozzo 23 field goal

H — Batson 71 pass from Narducci (conversion good)

THIRD QUARTER

S — Byers 32 run (kick good)

S — Griffin 12 pass from Shertel (conversion fail)

FOURTH QUARTER

S — Byers 13 run (conversion fail)

Records— S 4-1, H 4-1.

