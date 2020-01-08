emx_20191222_spt_tipoff 3

St. Joseph's Daniel Skillings scores on a layup against Cedar Creek during the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Dan Skillings scored 20 points to lead St. Joe to its fifth straight win.

Matt Marino led Middle with 18.

St. Joe is 5-1, while Middle falls to 2-6.

St. Joseph 17 13 14 9 – 53

Middle Township 11 17 12 9 – 49

SJ – Skillings 20, Stafford 11, Prevard 4, Urbonas 2, Rodriguez 2, Theophile 8, Byers 1, Pierce 5

MT – Marino 18, McNeal 6, Sapp 14, Hatcher

