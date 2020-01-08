Dan Skillings scored 20 points to lead St. Joe to its fifth straight win.
Matt Marino led Middle with 18.
St. Joe is 5-1, while Middle falls to 2-6.
St. Joseph 17 13 14 9 – 53
Middle Township 11 17 12 9 – 49
SJ – Skillings 20, Stafford 11, Prevard 4, Urbonas 2, Rodriguez 2, Theophile 8, Byers 1, Pierce 5
MT – Marino 18, McNeal 6, Sapp 14, Hatcher
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.