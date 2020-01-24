Daniel Skillings led the winners with 33 points and three 3-pointers. Marcus Pierce added 24 for St. Joe, which improved to 9-2. Randy Butler scored 20 for Millville (6-8).

MV – Ford 3, Buonadonna 2, Etter 11, Bowman 2, Ball 2, Rhett 13, Bryant 2, Kearney 4, Butler 20

SJ – Skillings 33, Delva 2, Stafford 2, Prevard 12, Urbonas 7, Rodriguez 2, Theophile 2, Pierce 24

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments