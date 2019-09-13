The St. Joseph High School football team beat Millville 43-6 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Friday.

The Wildcats, No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 2-0. Senior running back Jada Byers had touchdown runs of 4, 5, 6 and 15 yards. Ahmad Ross added a 5-yard touchdown run, and Tyrell Russell returned an interception 30 yards for another score.

For Millville, Maurice Smith scored on a 21-yard pass from Nate Robbins. Vonzell Rivera had two interceptions. The Thunderbolts fell to 0-2.

St. Joseph 16 7 0 20 — 0

Millville 0 0 0 6 — 0

FIRST QUARTER

SJ — Byers 4 run (Ross run)

SJ — Byers 5 run (Ross run)

SECOND QUARTER

SJ — Byers 6 run (kick good)

FOURTH QUARTER

SJ — Ross 5 run (conversion fail)

M — Robbins 21 pass Smith (conversion fail)

SJ — Byers 15 run (conversion fail)

SJ — Russell 30 interception (conversion good)

Records— SJ 2-0, M 0-2.

