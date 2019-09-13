The St. Joseph High School football team beat Millville 43-6 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Friday.
The Wildcats, No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 2-0. Senior running back Jada Byers had touchdown runs of 4, 5, 6 and 15 yards. Ahmad Ross added a 5-yard touchdown run, and Tyrell Russell returned an interception 30 yards for another score.
For Millville, Maurice Smith scored on a 21-yard pass from Nate Robbins. Vonzell Rivera had two interceptions. The Thunderbolts fell to 0-2.
St. Joseph 16 7 0 20 — 0
Millville 0 0 0 6 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
SJ — Byers 4 run (Ross run)
SJ — Byers 5 run (Ross run)
SECOND QUARTER
SJ — Byers 6 run (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
SJ — Ross 5 run (conversion fail)
M — Robbins 21 pass Smith (conversion fail)
SJ — Byers 15 run (conversion fail)
SJ — Russell 30 interception (conversion good)
Records— SJ 2-0, M 0-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.