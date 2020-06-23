"The Class of 2020 is anything but regular. Despite having 4 football players in our class, the top scoring football player in all of St Joseph history resides within the Class of 2020. We are the only class to ever experience Mr. Picucci to be absent for longer than a day, in the history of his 30+ year teaching career. We are the last class to ever graduate from St. Joseph High School and also a part of a very small group of graduates to graduate during a pandemic. What makes the Class of 2020 the most special is that all the memories and accomplishments we made passively just by being ourselves."

- Frank Donio, salutatorian

"Your satisfaction with your life, with yourself, cannot solely depend on what you hope will end up happening. Because life is just one series of changes after another, and we cannot account for everything. What does not change is passion. Your goals may change. Your situation may change. People may change. YOU will change. But what doesn’t change is the contentment you gain from doing what you love."

 - Alena DeAntonellis, valedictorian

