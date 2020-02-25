Atlantic City vs. St. Joe

St. Joe's vs Atlantic City's during the first half of the boys basketball game at Atlantic City High School Monday Feb 24, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

(5) St. Joseph vs. (1) Wildwood Catholic

7 p.m.

This is the third meeting between these teams. In addition to St. Joe’s Feb. 11 victory, Wildwood Catholic beat the Wildcats 101-82 at Wildwood Catholic on Jan. 15.

Wildwood Catholic is the two-time defending champion and is trying to make CAL history by winning the title for the fourth time. The Crusaders and St. Augustine are currently tied for the most CAL Tournament championships with three.

There should be plenty of points scored in this contest. Jahlil White (17.2 ppg), Taj Thweatt (17.3 ppg) and Jacob Hopping (9.8 ppg) lead the Crusaders. Wildwood Catholic guard Martin Anguelov sank four 3-pointers in the Crusaders 84-47 quarterfinal win over No. 8 seeded Ocean City.

St. Joe advanced to the semifinals with a thrilling 59-52 overtime victory over No. 4 seed Atlantic City. The Wildcats feature two of South Jersey’s most dynamic underclassmen in junior guard Marcus Pierce (20.5 ppg) and sophomore forward Daniel Skillings (19.4 ppg).

The first few minutes of this contest will be interesting. Wildwood Catholic is sure to start fast after losing to the Wildcats on Feb. 11. The game could be determined by how well St. Joe handles Wildwood Catholic’s initial push.

