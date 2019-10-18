St. Joes at West Deptford football

An airborne Jada Byers battles West Deptford's Devin Colon for a reception at the goal line as time ran out in the first half. Officials ruled Byers just short of breaking the plane.

Gallery from the game. 

Story from the game

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Load comments